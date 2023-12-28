Author Hope Atwood Dayhoff’s New Book, "Wild Stories Written in the Wind: Part 1," Presents a Collection of Beautiful, Informative, and One-of-a-Kind Images
Recent release “Wild Stories Written in the Wind: Part 1” from Page Publishing author Hope Atwood Dayhoff shares a few of the many magical, mysterious, and scary situations the author has experienced since starting her photography business in 1993.
Naples, FL, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hope Atwood Dayhoff, a freelance photographer since 1993, has completed her new book, “Wild Stories Written in the Wind: Part 1”: a collection of professional, award-winning photographs that reflect the fascinating experiences of the photographer throughout her career.
Author Hope Atwood Dayhoff writes, “I successfully marketed my work at many other juried art shows throughout Delmarva, including the following: the Children’s Beach House in Lewis, Delaware; the Sunfest at the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland; the Ocean City’s Recreation & Parks Art’s Alive yearly show around the lagoon; the Chincoteague Island Easter Art & Decoy show in Chincoteague, Virginia; the Arts Expo in Bowie, Maryland; the Delaware Main Street; the Art Exhibit & Show in Dover, Delaware; the Atlantic Wildlife Art & Nature Expo in Virginia Beach, Virginia; the Festival for the Art in Bel Air, Maryland; the Wildlife Exhibition & Sale in Chestertown, Maryland; the Soroptimist International’s yearly art show in Havre de Grace, Maryland; the Catoctin’s Colorfest art show in Thurmont, Maryland; and the Lewes Garden Market in Lewes, Delaware.”
Published by Page Publishing, Hope Atwood Dayhoff’s striking photography portfolio takes readers inside her unique and impactful experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “Wild Stories Written in the Wind: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
