Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Secures Victorious Wins at Jiu-Jitsu World League Season 2023
48 Competing Kids Triumph with 35 Gold Medals, Leading Academy to Remarkable Success
Miami Lakes, FL, December 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy celebrated an outstanding triumph at the Jiu-Jitsu World League Season 2023. The academy's remarkable team of 48 young competitors showcased unparalleled dedication and skill, clinching a staggering 35 gold medals, 19 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals in both Gi and NoGi categories.
The event, held December 2 at Silver Spurs Arena and hosted by the esteemed Jiu-Jitsu World League, attracted top-tier talent from various academies. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy's astounding performance led to an unprecedented achievement, securing the 1st place as the Best Academy Kids Gi, Best Academy Kids NoGi, and 1st Place Elite 8 Kids categories.
“Once again our kid’s team traveled to Orlando and executed the techniques learned in training every day here in Miami Lakes under the guidance of Professor Wilson Sgai,” said co-owner and Associate Professor Carlos Ramirez.
The academy's exceptional performance at the competition culminated in Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu being recognized as Florida's Best Academy in All Kids Divisions for the 2023 season. This remarkable feat stands as a testament to the academy's commitment to nurturing and developing young talents in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu.
“They’re a skilled group and team that loves to compete,” added Ramirez.
The academy's remarkable success not only underscores the exceptional talent within the institution but also reflects the dedication of the coaching staff led by Head Professor Wilson Sgai and Associate Professor Carlos Ramirez. Their commitment to cultivating a supportive and empowering environment for the young athletes has been instrumental in achieving such remarkable results. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy remains steadfast in its mission to instill discipline, skill, and sportsmanship in its practitioners, fostering a community of excellence in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, their commitment to supporting local law enforcement, and their renowned Jiu-Jitsu programs, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact:
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Address: 7337 Miami Lakes Dr, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Phone: (305) 582-3405
Email: info@riliongraciemiamilakes.com
Website: https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
The event, held December 2 at Silver Spurs Arena and hosted by the esteemed Jiu-Jitsu World League, attracted top-tier talent from various academies. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy's astounding performance led to an unprecedented achievement, securing the 1st place as the Best Academy Kids Gi, Best Academy Kids NoGi, and 1st Place Elite 8 Kids categories.
“Once again our kid’s team traveled to Orlando and executed the techniques learned in training every day here in Miami Lakes under the guidance of Professor Wilson Sgai,” said co-owner and Associate Professor Carlos Ramirez.
The academy's exceptional performance at the competition culminated in Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu being recognized as Florida's Best Academy in All Kids Divisions for the 2023 season. This remarkable feat stands as a testament to the academy's commitment to nurturing and developing young talents in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu.
“They’re a skilled group and team that loves to compete,” added Ramirez.
The academy's remarkable success not only underscores the exceptional talent within the institution but also reflects the dedication of the coaching staff led by Head Professor Wilson Sgai and Associate Professor Carlos Ramirez. Their commitment to cultivating a supportive and empowering environment for the young athletes has been instrumental in achieving such remarkable results. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy remains steadfast in its mission to instill discipline, skill, and sportsmanship in its practitioners, fostering a community of excellence in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, their commitment to supporting local law enforcement, and their renowned Jiu-Jitsu programs, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact:
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Address: 7337 Miami Lakes Dr, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Phone: (305) 582-3405
Email: info@riliongraciemiamilakes.com
Website: https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
Contact
Rilion Gracie Miami LakesContact
Amelia Viera
(305) 582-3405
https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
Amelia Viera
(305) 582-3405
https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
Categories