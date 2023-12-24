Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Shines at IBJJF World NoGi Championship in Las Vegas
Miami Lakes Competitors Claim Four Medals Showcasing Remarkable Skill and Tenacity
Miami Lakes, FL, December 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy's dedicated team of nine competitors exhibited exceptional skill and perseverance at the IBJJF World NoGi Championship held in Las Vegas from December 7 to December 9. Despite a challenging competition, the team emerged victorious, securing a total of four medals - one gold, two silver, and one bronze.
Flying from Miami Lakes to Las Vegas, the competitors, ranging from 22 to 49 years old and competing between blue belt through black belt, showcased their expertise and determination in this prestigious championship. Their remarkable achievement at this three-day event underscores the academy's commitment to excellence in Jiu-Jitsu across various age groups and skill levels.
Carlos Ramirez, the co-owner and Associate Professor of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy expressed his pride in the team's performance.
"The team trained really hard in preparation for this event. It's not an easy task to win a medal at the World League, and the team was able to do very well,” said Ramirez.
Participating in a tournament of this magnitude demands exceptional skill, determination, and resilience. The accomplishments of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy's competitors at the IBJJF World NoGi Championship further solidify the academy's reputation for nurturing top-tier talent in the Jiu-Jitsu community.
“Our competitors had to win several rounds of fights to medal, and their techniques and drive were proven to triumph,” said Ramirez.
Under the leadership of Head Professor Wilson Sgai and Associate Professor Carlos Ramirez, these athletes demonstrated remarkable determination and skill on a global stage. Their achievements not only reflect the academy's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence but also highlight the individual efforts and perseverance of each competitor in overcoming formidable challenges at this prestigious championship.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, their commitment to supporting local law enforcement, and their renowned Jiu-Jitsu programs, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
Contact:
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy
Address: 7337 Miami Lakes Dr, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Phone: (305) 582-3405
Email: info@riliongraciemiamilakes.com
Website: https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, their commitment to supporting local law enforcement, and their renowned Jiu-Jitsu programs, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
