Author Suzanna Mack’s New Book, “H.C.N.O. Hydrogen, Carbon, Nitrogen, Oxygen," Centers Around the Antersecting Lives of Four People Fighting for Survival During WWII

Recent release “H.C.N.O. Hydrogen, Carbon, Nitrogen, Oxygen” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Suzanna Mack is a powerful series of four short stories based on the lives of the author’s parents and her in-laws that follows the courage of four individuals, Hilda, Conor, Niina, and Oszkar, as they survive the struggles of living in Europe during the Second World War.