Author K. R. Menendez’s New Book, "The Doors Between," Explores How One’s Life Can be Forever Changed in an Instant When a Trash Junker Makes a Remarkable Discovery

Recent release “The Doors Between” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author K. R. Menendez tells the engaging story of Tood, who has spent his entire life in the land of Between as a lowly trash junker. But after a life changing discovery, Tood is whisked away on an unforgettable adventure that will prove to be the ultimate test.