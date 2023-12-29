Author K. R. Menendez’s New Book, "The Doors Between," Explores How One’s Life Can be Forever Changed in an Instant When a Trash Junker Makes a Remarkable Discovery
Recent release “The Doors Between” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author K. R. Menendez tells the engaging story of Tood, who has spent his entire life in the land of Between as a lowly trash junker. But after a life changing discovery, Tood is whisked away on an unforgettable adventure that will prove to be the ultimate test.
New York, NY, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K. R. Menendez, a loving husband and father as well as a teacher for fifth and sixth grade students at Concord Academy in North Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Doors Between”: a captivating story set in a fantasy world that follows a trash junker whose life is turned upside down after an unexpected discovery leads him on a thrilling journey.
“Tood and his family have been collecting weird junk for years in the land of Between,” writes Menendez. “The Fourland Storms deposit junk all over. Most of it is helpful for his mundane life. A junkman’s job can be downright miserable and degrading. You see, the citizens of Between only know Tood as a trashy junker. There are a few good times. It is a fine day when he comes home and experiences savory aromas dancing throughout the air of the estate or when he uncovers a treasure that makes his entire season. Unraveling a rare find can change a life forever. Through a routine, yet amazing discover, Tood’s unexpected adventure begins.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, K. R. Menendez’s exhilarating tale will transport readers as they follow along on Tood’s incredible journey that will take him further than he ever thought possible. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Menendez weaves a character-driven tale that will leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Doors Between" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Tood and his family have been collecting weird junk for years in the land of Between,” writes Menendez. “The Fourland Storms deposit junk all over. Most of it is helpful for his mundane life. A junkman’s job can be downright miserable and degrading. You see, the citizens of Between only know Tood as a trashy junker. There are a few good times. It is a fine day when he comes home and experiences savory aromas dancing throughout the air of the estate or when he uncovers a treasure that makes his entire season. Unraveling a rare find can change a life forever. Through a routine, yet amazing discover, Tood’s unexpected adventure begins.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, K. R. Menendez’s exhilarating tale will transport readers as they follow along on Tood’s incredible journey that will take him further than he ever thought possible. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Menendez weaves a character-driven tale that will leave readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Doors Between" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories