Author Jay Harward’s New Book, "Ruins: Trilogy," Presents Three Stories That Follow the Trials and Tribulations of Three Men During the Various Times in a City’s Downfall
Recent release “Ruins: Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Jay Harward offers three stories that take place at different points in the city’s fall—a scavenger who has to help a tourist find what she lost a long time ago, a father who wants to protect his family, and a soldier trying to save those who could not escape on their own.
New York, NY, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jay Harward, an aspiring writer currently living in San Francisco with his fiancée, has completed his new book, “Ruins: Trilogy”: a striking work that takes readers into a time when ruins are all that is left. A long time ago, alien creatures had been brought there but somehow escaped and infested the city.
Author Jay Harward was born in California and has a love for the natural beauty of the state. He also has a passion for writing inspiring stories for everyone to enjoy.
Harward writes, “The sun was at midday, the air frigid and cold, howling across the vacant highway. A lone man, tired and battered, walked down the ruined road. The air nipped at his cleanshaven face and gave him a big red nose, but he didn’t care. He mustered through it. There was not much to see. The land was overgrown and wild, and what once remained of human habitation were now just ruins falling apart. Wooden homes and stone buildings lay in ruins; some were charred remains, and others just fell over and were collapsed piles of rubble. There were no trees or at least no large trees. Any that did grow were just saplings. It was mostly just tall grass and wild weeds. What happened here happened a long time ago, but still recent enough to be in living memory.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jay Harward’s enthralling tale sends the message that just because a place was left in ruins does not mean that everything is lost.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ruins: Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
