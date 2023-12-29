Author Jay Harward’s New Book, "Ruins: Trilogy," Presents Three Stories That Follow the Trials and Tribulations of Three Men During the Various Times in a City’s Downfall

Recent release “Ruins: Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Jay Harward offers three stories that take place at different points in the city’s fall—a scavenger who has to help a tourist find what she lost a long time ago, a father who wants to protect his family, and a soldier trying to save those who could not escape on their own.