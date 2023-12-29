Author Georgia Danville’s New Book, "Gasping for Air," is a Fascinating Story of a Housewife’s Bid to Escape Her Static and Monotonous Life Through a Torrid Love Affair

Recent release “Gasping for Air” from Page Publishing author Georgia Danville is the compelling story of Cami Bonner, a housewife who longs to break free from her daily routine. This leads to a complicated relationship between Cami and a married couple Ben and Hilary Daniels, in which Cami begins sleeping with Ben while being Hilary's confidant and friend, leading to confusion and tragedy.