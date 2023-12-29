Author Paul "Doc" Gaccione’s New Book, "Walk with Me: I’ll Tell You No Lies," Shares the Author’s Eye-Opening Experience with the Mafia

Recent release “Walk with Me: I’ll Tell You No Lies” from Page Publishing author Paul “Doc” Gaccione explores how one man becoming too powerful within the political structure would be able to jeopardize the democracy of the greatest nation on the face of the earth.