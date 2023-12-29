Author Jim McCue’s New Book, "How I Met Your Grandma," is a Beautiful True Story About the Incredible Love Shared Between Two People That Spawned a Lifetime of Adventure

Recent release “How I Met Your Grandma” from Page Publishing author Jim McCue is a compelling and heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the author’s relationship with his late wife, from their very first meeting to her eventual passing, and how their love built the foundation for a lifetime of happiness and a family that is still growing to this day.