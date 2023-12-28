Author Nancy Lovejoy’s New Book, "Emel and The Magical Rug," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Helps to Spread Love and Magic Throughout the World
Recent release “Emel and The Magical Rug” from Covenant Books author Nancy Lovejoy follows Emel, a young girl who shows the world her magical rug and inspires people to make their own. But as a group of evil rug weavers begins to divide people through lies in order to control all the rugs, Emel must work to stop them and help unite people so they can make rugs by working together once more.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Lovejoy has completed her new book, “Emel and The Magical Rug”: a charming story of a young girl who works to help restore the magic rugs of the world and save people from those who wish to control and manipulate them to have all the power.
“Emel is a young girl who loves to play on a magical rug,” writes Lovejoy. “She knows she has to share the rug, but deep inside, she would like it all to herself. She begins to see the benefit (more playtime) of helping others create their own beautiful and magical rugs. But the evil weavers want to put a stop to that! Over time, Emel learns to sacrifice her playtime to help others, and in doing so, she finds herself happier than ever!
“She is on a journey of self-discovery, and so are the people of the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nancy Lovejoy’s new book is a powerful story that explores the dangers of allowing a few people to trick and control others for their own profit, and the importance of working together to spread love, the true magic of the world. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Lovejoy’s tale to life, “Emel and The Magical Rug” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere, inviting them to revisit this beautiful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Emel and The Magical Rug” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
