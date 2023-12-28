Author Nancy Lovejoy’s New Book, "Emel and The Magical Rug," is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl Who Helps to Spread Love and Magic Throughout the World

Recent release “Emel and The Magical Rug” from Covenant Books author Nancy Lovejoy follows Emel, a young girl who shows the world her magical rug and inspires people to make their own. But as a group of evil rug weavers begins to divide people through lies in order to control all the rugs, Emel must work to stop them and help unite people so they can make rugs by working together once more.