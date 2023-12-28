Author Justin D. Loyd, DSL’s New Book, “The Leader’s Handbook: A Christian’s Guide to Strategic Leadership,” Offers Support to Leaders of All Seasons & Experience Levels
Recent release “The Leader’s Handbook: A Christian’s Guide to Strategic Leadership” from Covenant Books author Justin D. Loyd, DSL provides tools and techniques to help deal with the most difficult leadership challenges.
Fayetteville, NC, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Justin D. Loyd, DSL, a multitalented leader, has completed his new book, “The Leader’s Handbook: A Christian’s Guide to Strategic Leadership”: a useful manual that combines case studies, philosophy, motivation, and step-by-step instruction in a clear and concise, easy-to-read book that readers will reference repeatedly.
Author Justin D. Loyd, DSL, has taught, trained, and coached soldiers globally over fifteen years of serving in the US Army. His work with the lives of teenagers as they planned for their future was instrumental in the writing of his first book, “Simple Plans—You Only Have One Life to Live.” He has served as an advisor, real estate developer, John Maxwell Team coach and speaker, Army NCO (infantry/recruiting), youth pastor, and staff minister.
A 2007 graduate of Toccoa Falls College (pastoral ministries) and current Master Sergeant, he has three combat tours to Afghanistan and the Middle East. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Colorado State University—Global Campus and a Doctor of Strategic Leadership from Regent University. He is a twice-published author, currently working on his third book on leadership. He actively coaches his kids' sports teams, teaches leadership in the community, and serves faithfully at his church. He has been married to Yalonda for thirteen years and is the father to Caleb (eleven), Cailynn (nine), Joshua (five), and Jonathan (one).
Loyd writes, “Leadership is never easy, and tomorrow’s leaders will need to be the very best possible to deal with the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) realities they will awaken to. The COVID-19 pandemic has been called by some a black swan event—something extremely rare that only happens once and could not have been foreseen. Meteorology, however, tells us that those once-in-a-lifetime storms are beginning to happen once a decade as the historical patterns seem less relevant with each passing season. Similarly, leaders will need to be more strategic now than ever to deal with challenges ranging from diversity to AI to hybrid work environments. Their ability to synthesize their belief system, cultural experience, and worldview will be necessary as they operate in authenticity and humility at the head of their organizations and strive to leave a legacy and long-lasting impact.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Justin D. Loyd, DSL’s new book seeks to draw the leader into a deeper relationship with God and strengthen the call to leadership.
Readers can purchase “The Leader’s Handbook: A Christian’s Guide to Strategic Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
