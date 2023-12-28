Author Pastor Gary Morrison’s New Book, "Our World... God's Story!" is a Compelling Discussion Aimed at Bringing People Closer to God in a World of Chaos and Fear

Recent release “Our World... God's Story!” from Covenant Books author Pastor Gary Morrison is a poignant, faith-based read that provides an explanation of God’s story and how readers can apply it to the modern world in order to develop one’s faith and provide hope for those of the future generations who will seek to forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.