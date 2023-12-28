Author Pastor Gary Morrison’s New Book, "Our World... God's Story!" is a Compelling Discussion Aimed at Bringing People Closer to God in a World of Chaos and Fear
Recent release “Our World... God's Story!” from Covenant Books author Pastor Gary Morrison is a poignant, faith-based read that provides an explanation of God’s story and how readers can apply it to the modern world in order to develop one’s faith and provide hope for those of the future generations who will seek to forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.
Vance, AL, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Gary Morrison, who earned his master of divinity degree in ministerial leadership from Amridge University and is currently part of the small group leadership team at Church of the Highlands in Alabama, has completed his new book, “Our World... God's Story!”: an enlightening read designed to bring people closer to God despite the fear and turmoil of the modern world that often guides people away from the Lord.
“We live in a world today where chaos and uncertainty rule the world,” writes Pastor Morrison. “God’s story offers the opportunity to thrive and coexist in our own communities. This book offers a chance to help people to connect with God in a relationship that is very different than the fearful world that surrounds us. ‘Our World… God’s Story’ is about a road that leads to the path of righteousness and the kingdom of heaven.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Gary Morrison’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to not only leave behind his own God-honoring legacy, but to make a permanent impact on the lives of those around him. Thought-provoking and powerful, “Our World… God’s Story!” will encourage readers to grow in their faith, and learn to love, share, coexist, and flourish despite the challenges of the modern world.
Readers can purchase “Our World... God's Story!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
