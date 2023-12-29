Author Cher Mattchen’s New Book, "Why Not Now? Thirty Challenges for a Better You," is an Impactful Memoir to Help Inspire Positive Change Within One's Life

Recent release “Why Not Now? Thirty Challenges for a Better You” from Covenant Books author Cher Mattchen is a collection of personal experiences and professional life advice from the author to help readers discover the motivation to make changes so that they can work towards attainable improvements in their lives.