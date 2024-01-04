Author Tom Kleckner’s New Book, "My Daddy’s Hat," is a Fun and Playful Children’s Story Told Through Clever Rhyme and Delightful Illustrations
Recent release “My Daddy’s Hat” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tom Kleckner is a light and happy children’s story about a little girl who sets out to explore her surroundings and discover her daddy’s hat.
Kutztown, PA, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tom Kleckner, who has been writing for family and friends for over forty years, has completed his new book, “My Daddy’s Hat”: a silly and cheerful children’s story about how a little girl inadvertently launches an intra-family rivalry that would last for years.
Author Tom Kleckner finds inspiration in everything from the wonders of creation to the contents of a kitchen junk drawer. Based on actual events, he shares this adventure, which fueled a family rivalry that continues to this day. Whether readers bleed blue and white or blue and gold, he hopes they enjoy the adventure.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tom Kleckner’s lighthearted tale features enchanting illustrations that help to bring the characters and the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase “My Daddy’s Hat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
