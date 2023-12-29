Author Exileine Jean Michel Samedi’s New Book, "Jersey, My Love," is a Stirring Drama of a Young Man Who Must Find Himself as He Attempts a Fresh Start in Jersey City

Recent release “Jersey, My Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author and poet Exileine Jean Michel Samedi is a heartfelt story that centers around a young man named Hyppolite, who moves to Jersey City after a terrible loss forces him to start over. Surrounded by familiar faces and new friends, Hyppolite must make the choices between remaining in the past or embracing his chance at a new life.