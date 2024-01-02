Author Erika Tully’s New Book, "Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish," Follows a Colorful Parrotfish Who Uses Her Special Ability to Help Save the Great Barrier Reef

Recent release “Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erika Tully is a delightful tale about Gloria, a parrotfish who eats algae attached to coral, and when she does, sand comes out. After hearing of a large reef system in Australia, Gloria sets off to do what she does best to help keep the Great Barrier Reef healthy while refilling the beaches with sand.