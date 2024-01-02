Author Erika Tully’s New Book, "Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish," Follows a Colorful Parrotfish Who Uses Her Special Ability to Help Save the Great Barrier Reef
Recent release “Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erika Tully is a delightful tale about Gloria, a parrotfish who eats algae attached to coral, and when she does, sand comes out. After hearing of a large reef system in Australia, Gloria sets off to do what she does best to help keep the Great Barrier Reef healthy while refilling the beaches with sand.
Carolina Beach, NC, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Erika Tully, a graduate of the S. I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University who has a passion for repurposing the fabric from silk neckties to create different kinds of artwork, has completed her new book, “Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish”: a heartfelt story about using one’s special abilities to have a positive impact on their surroundings.
“Gloria is a species of fish that is protected from fishermen because she has a special job,” writes Tully. “She eats algae that are attached to coral. She has teeth that allow her to take bites of coral. When she digests the coral that she eats, sand is what comes out. So our beaches are not only decomposed rocks and shells, but Gloria and her family of fish are significant because of their ‘poop.’ This is a story about Gloria’s journey to make a difference with her special skills.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Erika Tully’s engaging tale will take readers on a full-filled adventure as they follow Gloria to the Great Barrier Reef, where she hopes to help the reef in her own special way. Accompanied by vibrant artwork created by the author from silk necktie material, “Glorious Gloria” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers while helping them discover the incredible ways in which parrotfish help to protect coral reefs and replenish the world’s beaches.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Glorious Gloria: The Life of a Parrotfish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
