Stephen Schwartz’ New Book "The Watcher: Bert Robinson: Becoming the Watcher in the Amazon" is a Powerful Epic Inspired by the Author’s Passion for Wildlife Conservation
Doswell, VA, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stephen Schwartz, a native of New York City who chose a rural life filled with travel and outdoor adventures, has completed his first book, “The Watcher: Bert Robinson: Becoming the Watcher in the Amazon”: a gripping and potent adventure novel based on the real-life environmental consequences facing Earth.
“I have enjoyed writing this book,” says author Stephen Schwartz. “It has been a journey of introspection into what it means to be human. It has also focused my thoughts on what we as a species have done to our world. This planet sustains us and all of life around us. I know with certainty that we could have done so much better to protect this world that we were given. Al Gore warned us of global climate warming in the 1990s. He was one of many in the years before and since to address the urgency of this issue. I was one of those that dismissed his warning. It may now be too late to completely avoid the natural global consequences of our progress, science, and technology… This work of fiction is built upon a framework of documented, or speculated, events in history to the present time. Many questions surrounding these events do not have answers. I certainly do not have the answers. The questions are still valid and worth asking.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stephen Schwartz’ book is a thrilling novel following Bert Robinson, a young hermit living in a mountain shanty along a flourishing lake in Maine. He avoids contact with the outside world, instead preferring the company of nature. He sneaks into town only to “borrow” the things he needs. When a constable catches Bert “borrowing” food from the market with more “borrowed” goods in his sack, he is arrested and sentenced to work on a whaling ship.
Bert is haunted by the death and destruction the whaling ship brings. Early on in his sentence, a mysterious figure appears on the ship. He chastises the crew for killing a whale- a beautiful creature they had no right to take. But this enigmatic spirit recognizes something in Bert; he has a conservationist’s soul and a true love of the natural world and its creatures. It is then that the figure reveals his true identity. He is the Watcher, a mystical steward of the Earth, and Bert is destined to become one as well.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase “The Watcher: Bert Robinson: Becoming the Watcher in the Amazon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
