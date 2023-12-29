L. A. Tollbeck’s New Book, "Year Seven," Follows a Young Magic Student Who Must Train to Stop a Powerful Wizard or Risk Reliving the Same Year All Over Again
New York, NY, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author L. A. Tollbeck, who has worked as a social media advisor, sustainability consultant, and customer service specialist, has completed their most recent book, “Year Seven”: a gripping fantasy that follows a young wizard-in-training who discovers that he’s been trapped in a time loop and must defeat a powerful dark wizard in order to set things right.
Tollbeck shares, “Corin was the last to expect an acceptance letter from a prestigious magical university. After all, he’d never cast a spell before in his life! But when the invitation arrives, he is thrust headfirst into a world he knows nothing about.
“If that wasn’t enough pressure, he is confronted by a strange visitor from the future. They warn him about an upcoming battle with the magical tax-evader-turned-terrorist, Walden. His new mysterious acquaintance wants to help their classmates survive and avoid repeating the school year once again. With Corin’s magical ineptitude, failure may not be an option.
“The year brings nothing but more questions. How can this plucky group of first year students take down such a powerful wizard? Will Corin find love? Can they find a way to survive where they had failed six times before? Will King Charles VIII University of Sorcery be their grave? They’ll have to get creative if they want to survive.”
Published by Fulton Books, L. A. Tollbeck’s book will take readers on a magical ride as they follow along on Corin’s quest to figure out a way to defeat Walden once and for all and finally reach the end of his first year of magical schooling. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “Year Seven” delivers a spellbinding story of magic, mayhem, and suspense that will keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Year Seven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
