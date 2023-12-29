Khoury Porter’s New Book, “A Father's Love: Words of Wisdom to Live By,” is an Inspiring Series of Life Lessons to Help Readers Make Informed Decisions Throughout Life
Nanuet, NY, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Khoury Porter has completed his most recent book, “A Father's Love: Words of Wisdom to Live By”: a collection of valuable life lessons written by a father who has seen it all, designed to help guide readers through the ups and downs of life.
Born in the Bronx, New York, Khoury Porter grew up in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, until moving to the southside of Yonkers, New York, where he remained until 2006. Khoury Porter served as a Westchester County correctional officer for seven years and has been an Orangetown police officer for the past five years. A black belt in three different systems of martial arts, Khoury Porter is a professional and amateur boxing coach and owns Hudson Valley Martial Arts and Boxing in Congers, New York. He’s also a part owner of North Bergen Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing in North Bergen, New Jersey, and owns and operates SRP Tactical, a firearms training and consulting school, and is also part owner of RPS Solution LLC, an NYS security guard and executive protection company.
“‘A Father’s Love: Words of Wisdom to Live By’ is a combination of life lessons, stories, and information from a father to his son,” writes Khoury Porter. “The best gift a father or a parent can give to their child is not money or even opportunity; it is the gift of wisdom, knowledge, and information to navigate through life’s journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Khoury Porter’s book is a powerful companion for readers of all ages and backgrounds who may be seeking guidance and help in figuring out their own path through life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Father's Love: Words of Wisdom to Live By” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
