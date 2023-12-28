Walt Thrun’s Newly Released “Does America Really Know God—Or Will It Be as in the Days of Noah?” is a Compelling Discussion of the Future of America
“Does America Really Know God—Or Will It Be as in the Days of Noah?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walt Thrun is an engaging argument for a need for a return to God-centered society as key facets of culture are examined in careful detail.
Claremore, OK, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Does America Really Know God—Or Will It Be as in the Days of Noah?”: a clarion call for true believers to examine their own walk with God. “Does America Really Know God—Or Will It Be as in the Days of Noah?” is the creation of published author, Walt Thrun.
Thrun shares, “Walt Thrun connects Scripture together better than anyone I have read. This book on America and her future prospects is a considerate, solemn, and hopeful offering. While the world can seem, at times, like it is falling apart, the fact is that God is going to bring it together under His rule and reign! Get right with God today and Buckle up! Rev. Keith Wiginton II, Pastor, Claremore First Baptist
“Walt Thrun is one of America’s prophetically insightful writers. This book ‘Does America Really Know God?’ introduces the reader to Israel, America and the other nations of the world in prophecy. Abraham and his two sons, Ishmael and Isaac are presented as they relate to successive generations and find their relationship reflected in today’s news. Mr. Thrun’s book also helps to disclose how the ‘Fertile Crescent’ plays a significant role in today’s world. This book will confirm the place of Israel, America, and other nations in prophecy. Dr. Wayne Norton, B.A. Religion/Psychology, M.A. Min., M. Div., and D. Min., 40 years pastoral service.
“I have known Walt Thrun for two decades and have read all of his previous books. His latest book ‘Does America Really Know God’ is extremely relevant to current times for America. Walt stresses that God’s standard of righteousness has not changed over the ages. Then it is stressed that Israel, as God’s chosen nation, disobeyed God’s laws which brought on severe consequences. This is a book serious Christ-followers should read. It will help you to pray for America as well as challenge you to examine your own walk with Christ. Dr. Ted Kersh, D. Min., Bible Teacher, Ted Kersh Ministries, Edmond, Oklahoma.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walt Thrun’s new book will challenge and inspire readers as a potent reminder of God’s will is presented.
Consumers can purchase “Does America Really Know God—Or Will It Be as in the Days of Noah?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Does America Really Know God—Or Will It Be as in the Days of Noah?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
