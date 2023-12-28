Joan Murray’s Newly Released "Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero" is a Sweet Story of a Very Special Dog Who Brought Comfort to Others
“Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Murray is a touching story of a special connection between a dedicated owner and a unique dog who helped others through their own challenges while facing his own.
Richland, MO, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero”: a wonderful celebration of the joys dogs brings to our lives. “Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero” is the creation of published author, Joan Murray, who attended Northwestern University on a music scholarship. Dr. Murray entered the military in 1985 and retired in 2005 after serving as the 399th Army Band (Fort Leonard Wood) Enlisted Bandleader. Although Dr. Murray was raised in New Jersey, she settled in Richland, Missouri, after retirement from the military. Her closest companions are her rescue therapy dogs. Dr. Murray and her current therapy dog, Sophia, have currently completed 346 visits and are working on Sophia’s Therapy Dog Distinguished Title. As a therapy dog team, Sophia and Joan volunteer at Phelps County Hospital, Parkside Assisted Living Facility, and Rolla Middle School, where Dr. Murray teaches music.
Dr. Murray shares, “This is a true story. Harley (a beagle/lab mix) was Ms. Joan’s best friend. She adopted him from a local shelter when she retired from the military. Harley was always there for Ms. Joan. While getting certified as a teacher, Ms. Joan would leave the house early and return late at night, and Harley would be there waiting for her, smiling and happy to see her.
“Harley developed mast cell cancer in his front left paw. To save him, the doctors amputated (cut off) half of his front paw. After that, Harley became fearful of people. Ms. Joan had trouble taking him to the vet. It was recommended that Ms. Joan keep him home altogether.
“But enter dog training. After working with Mr. Mike, Harley and Ms. Joan became a therapy dog team. Harley became more confident and less fearful of people. He achieved his Therapy Dog Excellent Title (200 + visits) through the American Kennel Club (AKC) for therapy dog visits to local schools, the veterans’ home, and local retirement facilities.
“Harley’s cancer came back. What happened next? Please read and find out in this true story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Murray’s new book is an enjoyable juvenile non-fiction that offers insight to the world of therapy dogs and pet ownership.
Consumers can purchase “Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
