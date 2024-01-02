Elouise H. Hults’s Newly Released "Critters Speak (Listen In)" is a Lighthearted Reflection on the Lessons One Can Find While Observing Creation
“Critters Speak (Listen In)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elouise H. Hults is a touching collection of reflections that pair poignant observations with relevant scripture in a manner that will uplift and inspire.
Beaver Dams, NY, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Critters Speak (Listen In)”: a touching celebration of all God has created. “Critters Speak (Listen In)” is the creation of published author, Elouise H. Hults, a dedicated wife of over sixty years, proud mother of five, grandmother to nine, and great-grandmother to twelve.
Hults shares, “Life continues from moment to minute to hours, then days, and beyond. Within and often seen much throughout these times are critters.
“They come in various sizes, colors, alone, or with others. Each behaves in a God-designed manner and is rather interesting.
“When an individual takes time to notice one or more critters, what they do and how they do it often speaks God’s clear and personal message. That could be exactly what the viewer needs in their current situation.
“Critters may declare hope-filled information, direction, and maybe even a warning. Next time you see a critter, allow yourself to take notice of what you see and learn whatever is portrayed for you. It’ll be both fun and instructive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elouise H. Hults’s new book will entertain while painting a vivid picture of the wonders of God’s creatures.
Consumers can purchase “Critters Speak (Listen In)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Critters Speak (Listen In),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hults shares, “Life continues from moment to minute to hours, then days, and beyond. Within and often seen much throughout these times are critters.
“They come in various sizes, colors, alone, or with others. Each behaves in a God-designed manner and is rather interesting.
“When an individual takes time to notice one or more critters, what they do and how they do it often speaks God’s clear and personal message. That could be exactly what the viewer needs in their current situation.
“Critters may declare hope-filled information, direction, and maybe even a warning. Next time you see a critter, allow yourself to take notice of what you see and learn whatever is portrayed for you. It’ll be both fun and instructive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elouise H. Hults’s new book will entertain while painting a vivid picture of the wonders of God’s creatures.
Consumers can purchase “Critters Speak (Listen In)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Critters Speak (Listen In),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories