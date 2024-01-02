Phil Leichliter’s Newly Released "The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends" is a Message of Compassion
“The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phil Leichliter is a heartfelt and encouraging reflection on the blessings and challenges of being the one honored to care for a loved one through a challenging illness or terminal diagnosis.
Knoxville, TN, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends”: a potent reminder of the realities of caregiving. “The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends” is the creation of published author, Phil Leichliter.
Leichliter shares, “A caregiver is anyone who is called upon to care for the needs of another. It might be as little as calling your dad a couple of times a week to make sure he is ok, or bringing meals to someone and taking them to doctors appointments. Then there are the full-time caregivers who have dedicated their lives to the complete care of another. This book is dedicated to all who care enough to do tangible things, helping someone who needs you.
“It is estimated that nearly one in five Americans is involved in caregiving at some level, and the number is rising rapidly. Sadly, studies also show that the general health and wellbeing of caregivers has declined and as our population ages, the need for more caregivers will increase.
“Providing care for a family member or friend can be rewarding and provide a real sense of purpose, but also poses challenges for the caregiver. There are many resources available that seek to educate and empower caregivers about how to perform caregiving tasks, but I have noted there is a huge need for caregivers to be encouraged, blessed, and given hope!
“In this book, I share true stories of my life as a caregiver. It is so important to know that you are not alone! The feelings and challenges you are experiencing are hard for even your closest family and friends to truly understand, but you’ll see in these stories that you can truly have joy in the midst of your difficulty. I pray that my book will provide encouragement, joy and hope!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phil Leichliter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the powerful lessons found within.
A recent review from Andrea Zanko, MS, Genetic Counselor, University of California at San Francisco, Genetics Clinic, (Retired), Creator of the UCSF Huntington’s Disease Clinic states, "Phil takes you by the hand and shares with you his love and gratitude. His book helps you prepare for moments of joy and of pain – the nuance of the simplest suggestions and the most meaningful responses, allowing you to provide compassionate care. Savor this book. Your heart will open.”
Consumers can purchase “The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Caregiver Chronicles: Tales of Encouragement and Hope for Caregivers, Family & Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
