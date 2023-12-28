Loveforce International Releases inRchild’s “You Are Unforgettable”
Santa Clarita, CA, December 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 29, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single will be by inRchild, the label’s third best selling recording artist. The title of the new single is “You Are Unforgettable.”
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “You Are Unforgettable.” It is a fast-paced, energetic, indie dance track with Alternative R&B overtones. The beat is steady, and the instrumentation weaves in and out exploring various musical themes. The lyrics are about a guy who has fallen for a girl who may not be good for him but his attraction is too powerful to resist. It attempts to be fun to listen to and easy to dance to.
“We are very pleased with this new inRchild release and hope it will inspire people to dance out the old year and into the new year,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Single “You Are Unforgettable” by inRchild will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
