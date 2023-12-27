Laura J. Frank Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Stamford, CT, December 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Laura J. Frank of Stamford, Connecticut, will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of broadcasting.
About Laura J. Frank
Laura J. Frank is retired, having spent 30 years with Time Warner/Synapse as their business integration project manager. In her role, Frank was responsible for managing multi-million dollar business systems, managing work forces from multiple businesses and companies, business integration, and project management.
Laura earned a B.A. from the University of Vermont, an M.B.A. from Iona University, and a P.M.P. from the Project Management Institute.
Always an active volunteer, each July Laura assists financially disadvantaged children in the Back to School Shop. For several years, she has helped children select a new back to school outfit, including school bag, shoes, coat, etc., without the aid of their parents. This is often the first time these children have ever had new clothes. She also lends her time as a reading assistant for disadvantaged students.
Laura is an avid hiker and enjoys brain fitness classes.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
