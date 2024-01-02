Author Gary Wooden’s New Book, “Take Heart: The Overcomer's Path Through Conflict,” Presents a Christian Approach to Resolving Conflict Rather Than Avoiding It

Recent release “Take Heart: The Overcomer's Path Through Conflict” from Covenant Books author Gary Wooden is an engaging look at conflict that explores its purpose within God’s plan and how Christians can learn to live with and resolve it by utilizing Christ’s teachings, rather than aiming for the impossible standard of living conflict-free.