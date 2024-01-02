Author Gary Wooden’s New Book, “Take Heart: The Overcomer's Path Through Conflict,” Presents a Christian Approach to Resolving Conflict Rather Than Avoiding It
Recent release “Take Heart: The Overcomer's Path Through Conflict” from Covenant Books author Gary Wooden is an engaging look at conflict that explores its purpose within God’s plan and how Christians can learn to live with and resolve it by utilizing Christ’s teachings, rather than aiming for the impossible standard of living conflict-free.
New York, NY, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Wooden, a loving husband and father of five who worked full-time as a research chemist and in later years as an IT specialist, has completed his new book, “Take Heart: The Overcomer's Path Through Conflict”: a fascinating look at the role that conflict plays within society, and how to end it in a way that coincides with Christ’s teachings of love, forgiveness, and salvation.
Following a call from the Lord to serve overseas, author Gary Wooden left the United States in 1983 and served as a tentmaker in France until 1988 and then in Switzerland where he lives now. In terms of ministry, Wooden has served mostly in pastoral settings with services of teaching, preaching, counseling, and inner healing. Since taking an early retirement in 2013, he has done short-term ministry trips in eastern Europe, Africa, and Asia. He joined OM in 2017 and has been doing pastoral care for workers in Asia through short visits and online.
“Can anything good come out of conflict?” writes Wooden. “Whether we like it or not, conflict is an important part of our lives. Jesus plainly told us we would have tribulation but also encouraged us to take heart because He has overcome the world (John 16:33).
“The world offers many solutions to conflicts, and too often, we borrow its methods. Unsurprisingly, we obtain similar results with divorce rates, infighting, power struggles, broken relationships, and church disunity.
“In this book, we explore God’s purpose in allowing conflict and how to handle it according to His plan. Jesus is building His church, and as we cooperate with Him, we will reap the eternal rewards of overcoming through conflict.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Wooden’s new book is designed to help readers learn and grow while remaining realistic about the world around them and recognize the ever-present conflicts that daily life entails. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “Take Heart” explores how one can live in accordance with Christian values when it comes to conflict, including understanding God’s purpose for conflict in the world and how to resolve it utilizing the tools and teachings found within Scripture.
Readers can purchase “Take Heart: The Overcomer's Path Through Conflict” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
