Cherie S. Blackwell’s New Book, "An Unknown Angel's Gift," is a Poignant Account Following the Lung Transplant Journey of the Author’s Husband
Livonia, MI, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cherie S. Blackwell, who has a lifelong love of writing poetry and reading nonfiction biographies, has completed her most recent book, “An Unknown Angel's Gift: A Couple's Lung Transplant Journey”: a powerful true story of the author and her husband, Robert, as they await a new pair of lungs for him, and navigate the complex recovery and emotions that follow after his transplant surgery.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, author Cherie S. Blackwell lived in the different suburbs of Michigan with her father and brother and gained insight by being raised around her grandparents and cousins throughout her life. Cherie is passionate about family, friends, gardening, fashion, sports, movies, music, and the beach. The author is recognized as a mentor and volunteer for the monthly transplant support meetings as well as a Gift of Life volunteer. She has built a career with the same company for half of her life, and currently resides in Michigan with her husband and her cat.
Cherie writes, “As you read this couple’s transplant journey story, I hope you get as much out of it as I did along the way—learning, crying, laughing, sharing, and ultimately becoming a stronger person as I witnessed the strength in my spouse as our whole lives were turned upside down by a debilitating disease.
“Whether you are family, friend, or stranger going through a similar situation, as you read this book, I hope my story—told from a spouse’s perspective—gives you inspiration. And I hope you stay positive, dig deep, and rely on the support of others to get you through ultimately what will be a new lease on life you never thought was possible as you wait day after day for a life-saving transplant as we did.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cherie’s book blends together the perfect mix of humor and sincerity to deliver a funny, simple, and sharp memoir that explores the emotional rollercoaster that the author and her husband experienced while hoping for the life changing call that their wait was finally over, and then down the road, ultimately, meeting the donor family and becoming close. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, Cherie weaves a deeply personal story that she hopes will resonate with those in a similar position and encourage readers to never give up hope no matter the challenge they may be facing, while observing a loved one’s disease process, trying to stay positive and faithful and draw on strength from their support system.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “An Unknown Angel's Gift: A Couple's Lung Transplant Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
