Author Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "We Met Online And..." is a Collection of Disastrous Dates and Meaningful Connections the Author Found Through Online Dating

Recent release “We Met Online And...” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alexandria Lang is a heartfelt and compelling series of stories that tell of the author’s history in online dating, ranging from comedic bad dates to deep romantic connections. Through it all, the author reveals what she managed to learn from each date and how she never gave up hope despite the heartache and frustration she often endured.