Author Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "We Met Online And..." is a Collection of Disastrous Dates and Meaningful Connections the Author Found Through Online Dating
Recent release “We Met Online And...” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alexandria Lang is a heartfelt and compelling series of stories that tell of the author’s history in online dating, ranging from comedic bad dates to deep romantic connections. Through it all, the author reveals what she managed to learn from each date and how she never gave up hope despite the heartache and frustration she often endured.
Katy, TX, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alexandria Lang has completed her new book, “We Met Online And...”: a collection of true stories that follows the author through almost two years of online dating, documenting the various men she encountered and both the good and bad dates she went on.
Lang shares, “It was not my intention to write a book when I embarked upon this journey. Like many of the other three hundred million online daters, I was simply looking for my soulmate—that one special person to create amazing life experiences with.
“I was admittedly naive and ill-prepared when I ventured into the online dating world. Consequently, the following two years were a torrent of constant twists and turns. Along the way, I laughed hysterically, cried inconsolably, grieved, and yes, even loved.
“Perhaps by sharing my stories, you will realize that you are not alone out there in all of this. You may even learn something. At the very least, you are assured a few good laughs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alexandria Lang’s engaging tale will take readers on a fascinating journey through the world of online dating, and the various sorts of possible romantic partners the author met along the way. Blending together humor with sincerity, Lang crafts a unique look into what dating in the 21st century can be like for those ready to find love in the digital age.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “We Met Online And...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
