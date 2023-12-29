High Speed Low Drag Releases Short Video "To Hell" as a Prequel to the Feature Film Race with the Devil
High Speed Low Drag Releases Short Video, "To Hell," as a Prequel to the Feature Film Race With The Devil
Nashville, TN, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- High Speed Low Drag, an independent film production company, is thrilled to announce the worldwide release of their short video, "To Hell." This strange and campy music video serves as a character backstory for Slade, the notorious local thug and drug dealer entangled in the dark and seedy underbelly of the small town portrayed in the feature film Race With The Devil.
Set to the rockabilly track "Goin' to Hell" by Chris St. Clark and his band Hellfire Revival, "To Hell" delves deep into the twisted psyche of Slade, shedding light on the origins of his malevolence. Directed by Tommy Barnes, known for his ability to capture raw emotions on screen, this short film provides insight into the bizarre and dangerous world of a small town that has gone to the dark side.
The cast of "To Hell" boasts an ensemble of exceptional talent, including the versatile Hank Bagwell, who delivers a powerful performance as Slade. Ruby Octroi and Keri Little bring their bad girl acting prowess to the table, portraying characters entangled in Slade's web of darkness. Additionally, the mesmerizing "Tiki Devil Girls," Shannon Million and Kimmy Inez, add an alluring and mysterious element to the narrative.
Shot entirely in Nashville, TN, by cinematographer Elijah Light, "To Hell" showcases the gritty and sinister tone of the story. The stunning visuals, combined with the exceptional hair and makeup artistry by Hannah Nevarez and stylist Vivi Grey, create a realistic portrait of two young teen girls heading for trouble.
High Speed Low Drag is proud to present "To Hell" as a prequel to their upcoming feature film, Race With The Devil. This short video serves as a tantalizing glimpse into the dark and dangerous world that awaits viewers in the full-length movie.
About High Speed Low Drag:
High Speed Low Drag is an independent production company dedicated to creating high-concept, low-budget films with a focus on weird, campy tales.
For more information about "Race With The Devil" and to stay updated on the release date, please visit:
Official Website: https://theracewiththedevil.com.
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3713558
Daisy Ryder
866-389-2277
https://raygun.network
