Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes New Vice President, Controller
Spencer Savings Bank has appointed Joseph Murphy as Vice President and Controller, responsible for overseeing the accounting team, financial reporting, operations, budgeting, profitability management, and monitoring.
Elmwood Park, NJ, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome Joseph Murphy as Vice President and Controller. Mr. Murphy will lead the accounting team in financial reporting, accounting operations, budgeting, profitability management and monitoring. He will oversee accounting controls in accordance with accounting and regulatory standards.
"We are excited to welcome Joe to the Spencer team, and we all look forward to working with him,” stated Steve Fusco, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Joe is a strong leader with extensive financial expertise and strong communication skills. He also has a passion for supporting and developing talent. We look forward to collaborating with him in continuing to drive our business forward.”
Murphy has a decade of Accounting and Finance industry experience. He has held past leadership positions for public and mutual banks and had titles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Controller. He holds a BS in Business from Virginia Tech. He will be the incoming President in 2024 for the Financial Managers Society (FMS) of NY/NJ.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
"We are excited to welcome Joe to the Spencer team, and we all look forward to working with him,” stated Steve Fusco, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Joe is a strong leader with extensive financial expertise and strong communication skills. He also has a passion for supporting and developing talent. We look forward to collaborating with him in continuing to drive our business forward.”
Murphy has a decade of Accounting and Finance industry experience. He has held past leadership positions for public and mutual banks and had titles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Controller. He holds a BS in Business from Virginia Tech. He will be the incoming President in 2024 for the Financial Managers Society (FMS) of NY/NJ.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
Contact
Spencer Savings BankContact
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
Anita Guerrero
201-703-3800 x. 8421
https://www.spencersavings.com/
Categories