Author Chris Strevel’s New Book, "The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire," is a Unique Look at How God Tests Even His Most Faithful Children

Recent release “The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire” from Covenant Books author Chris Strevel is a comprehensive overview of the story of Job, and how he never truly gave up on his faith despite his countless struggles. Through studying various passages from Scripture, Strevel aims to encourage readers to continue to trust in God no matter what life may throw their way.