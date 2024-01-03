Author Chris Strevel’s New Book, "The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire," is a Unique Look at How God Tests Even His Most Faithful Children
Recent release “The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire” from Covenant Books author Chris Strevel is a comprehensive overview of the story of Job, and how he never truly gave up on his faith despite his countless struggles. Through studying various passages from Scripture, Strevel aims to encourage readers to continue to trust in God no matter what life may throw their way.
Suwanee, GA, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chris Strevel, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and pastor, has completed his new book, “The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire”: an in-depth analysis of the story of Job and what it reveals about the trials and tests that God places in one’s path throughout life.
Author Chris Strevel has been the pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Buford, Georgia, since 1995. He and his wife Elizabeth have five children and five grandchildren. With two young boys at home, Chris enjoys being outdoors with his boys, working on home projects, and reading.
“In Job, one of the godliest men who ever lived, God shows us first that no saint is exempt from suffering,” writes Strevel. “Second, he teaches us that because the faith of his children is precious to him, he throws it in the roaring fires of affliction, to remove its impurities and to reveal its heavenly quality. Third, and when we ask God why, his answer is, ‘For My glory.’
“Armed with these three truths, we can face suffering with confidence in our Father’s wisdom and love, overcome the world by faith that looks to the power of Jesus Christ in us, and endure the fires by holding fast to his promises.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Strevel’s new book is a powerful tool to help readers better understand that no matter what they may be enduring in life, they can survive it all by holding firm in their faith and trust in the Lord just as Job did in the face of his struggles. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Strevel draws upon his years of experience as a pastor to provide the knowledge readers need to open their hearts and minds to the God and his infinite wisdom, despite not fully understanding his ultimate plan for them.
Readers can purchase "The Book of Job When God Throws Faith in the Fire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
