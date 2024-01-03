Rusty and Kendra Thomas’s New Book "Jeremiah Strong; Based on the Inspiring True Story of a High School Football Star Tackled by Bone Cancer" Shares an Emotional Journey

Recent release “Jeremiah Strong; Based on the Inspiring True Story of a High School Football Star Tackled by Bone Cancer” from Covenant Books authors Rusty and Kendra Thomas is a captivating work that follows a sixteen-year-old’s battle with bone cancer.