Rusty and Kendra Thomas’s New Book "Jeremiah Strong; Based on the Inspiring True Story of a High School Football Star Tackled by Bone Cancer" Shares an Emotional Journey
Recent release “Jeremiah Strong; Based on the Inspiring True Story of a High School Football Star Tackled by Bone Cancer” from Covenant Books authors Rusty and Kendra Thomas is a captivating work that follows a sixteen-year-old’s battle with bone cancer.
Melbourne, FL, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rusty and Kendra Thomas have completed their new book, “Jeremiah Strong; Based on the Inspiring True Story of a High School Football Star Tackled by Bone Cancer”: an inspiring book that introduces sixteen-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, all-star football player and MVP.
Jeremiah had helped lead the Parkview Pacers to their first state title in twenty-one years. Now a new season of football is about to start, and his training has made him the strongest guy at Parkview.
Jeremiah’s life revolves around faith, family, and football. He’s handsome, strong, witty, a captain of the football team, and the owner of a state championship ring. And to top it off, The Girl, his childhood crush, likes him. Friday Night Lights, the giant floodlights high above a football field, are shining on him. Jeremiah’s life seems perfect until the day he feels a marble under his skin.
When his minor sports injury turns out to be an aggressive bone cancer, Jeremiah’s dreams are sidelined. College football, and a life of ministry like his dad, seem further away than ever. Things can’t get worse—until they do.
Jeremiah has a 10 percent chance of surviving. While the game clock ticks down on his life, Jeremiah realizes life isn’t about him. Life is about dying. And the greatest game he can win is won within.
To reach the end zone, Jeremiah will need a different kind of strength that can only come from God. As Jeremiah’s strength is tested, his family shares his heartrending experiences on social media, inspiring the world to be “Jeremiah Strong.”
Rusty Thomas is the author of “Raising Godly Children in a Godless Age,” “Biblical Strategies to Abolish Abortion,” “Abortion Violation,” and “The Kingdom Leadership Institute Manual.” Rusty has been a keynote speaker and teacher at various anti-abortion, abolitionist, and Christian ministry events. He’s appeared on American Family Radio’s, Today’s Issues. His writings have appeared in publications around the world, and his work has been profiled in “Vanity Fair,” the “New York Times,” the “Los Angeles Times,” and “WorldNetDaily.” His life was the subject of an international documentary, “Save America.”
Rusty and Kendra have raised thirteen children. Kendra is a stay-at-home mother—caregiver, teacher, sibling arbitrator, event planner, housekeeper, chef, baker, counselor, childcare worker, secretary, and writer.
The authors share, “From time to time, we conceptualized what Jeremiah may have been thinking to give insight into his personality and to show what was at stake. We imagined Jeremiah’s response to an event to bring you into his experience, to allow you to feel what he felt.”
They continue, “Like a dot-to-dot coloring page of a partial image, where there was no shape, we connected memory to fact to impression. Rest assured, the picture that is revealed is authentically Jeremiah, drawn by those of us who love him the most.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rusty and Kendra Thomas’s new book highlights the importance of spirituality and faith.
Readers can purchase “Jeremiah Strong; Based on the Inspiring True Story of a High School Football Star Tackled by Bone Cancer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
