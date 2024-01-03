Author Lana Ratliff’s New Book, "The Secret in My Christmas Tree," is a Charming and Festive Introduction to the Concept of the Triune God for Young Minds
Recent release “The Secret in My Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Lana Ratliff is a delightful children’s story that explains how the three corners of the Christmas tree represent the Holy Trinity. A family’s young grandchildren gather around their grandpa as he informs them about the wonders of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Hays, KS, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lana Ratliff, a kindergarten teacher and beloved grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Secret in My Christmas Tree”: an informative yet entertaining read that reminds children of the true reason for the Christmas season.
“This book was not written to bring about any big theological debates,” says Ratliff, “but rather to serve as an introduction for children to the idea that God is triune. It is my hope that in its simplicity, the story will be a way for parents and grandparents alike to introduce a subject that is both at times confusing and challenging for children and adults.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lana Ratliff’s new book begins as a family gathers around the Christmas tree to listen to their grandfather tell a story. The children love their “Poppa’s” stories and look forward to them every holiday. This year, Poppa has an extra special tale about a secret hidden within their very own Christmas tree! The children listen with excitement as Poppa explains how the three corners of the triangular tree represent the Holy Trinity.
“The Secret in My Christmas Tree” is a fun and educational tool for introducing children to the concept of the Holy Trinity. Ratliff’s book includes compelling examples of ways the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit intertwine with each other and showcase God’s love. With darling illustrations by Secily Cruse, “The Secret in My Christmas Tree” is an engaging read that helps children connect with God.
Readers can purchase “The Secret in My Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
