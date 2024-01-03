Author Lana Ratliff’s New Book, "The Secret in My Christmas Tree," is a Charming and Festive Introduction to the Concept of the Triune God for Young Minds

Recent release “The Secret in My Christmas Tree” from Covenant Books author Lana Ratliff is a delightful children’s story that explains how the three corners of the Christmas tree represent the Holy Trinity. A family’s young grandchildren gather around their grandpa as he informs them about the wonders of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.