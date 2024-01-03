Author Nealie Miller’s New Book, "A Fresh Start," Follows the Story of a Family Who Ends Up with Nothing, Only to be Blessed with the Chance for a New Start Through God

Recent release “A Fresh Start” from Covenant Books author Nealie Miller is a compelling, true story of how the author and his family wound up losing everything in life, only to find themselves blessed by the Lord with everything they needed to create a fresh, new start for themselves and craft a new life.