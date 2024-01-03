Author Derek Stevens’s New Book, "Top Gun Governance," is an Eye-Opening Look at How to Successfully Lead in a World of Ever-Changing Challenges and Possibilities

Recent release “Top Gun Governance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Derek Stevens is a thought-provoking read that explores the problems governance and management face in a world changing in increasingly unpredictable and uncontrollable ways, as well as the author’s insight and practices from the field of situation awareness to promote better sense making and prediction in any industry.