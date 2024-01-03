Author Derek Stevens’s New Book, "Top Gun Governance," is an Eye-Opening Look at How to Successfully Lead in a World of Ever-Changing Challenges and Possibilities
Recent release “Top Gun Governance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Derek Stevens is a thought-provoking read that explores the problems governance and management face in a world changing in increasingly unpredictable and uncontrollable ways, as well as the author’s insight and practices from the field of situation awareness to promote better sense making and prediction in any industry.
N. Las Vegas, NV, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Derek Stevens, who holds degrees in psychology and computer science, has completed his new book, “Top Gun Governance”: a comprehensive tool designed to help guide leaders in any area or industry to accomplish the difficult task of managing their teams and organizations in a way that can account for the unpredictability of the future in an ever-increasing interdependent world.
Author Derek Stevens has pursued a very diverse career that spans numerous disciplines, industries, government, and the military. He has developed his expertise and honed his curiosity from his diverse educational background and from his boots-on-the-ground work, solving complex problems for clients facing dramatic change. This diversity has kept him curious and open to seeing how advances in different disciplines may be leveraged and applied in other areas. The author has worked as a business consultant, project manager, PMO manager, and change-management agent globally for over thirty years for some of the world’s best-known organizations.
“Management and governance have always been a balancing act between allocating scare time and attention to what just happened, what is happening right now, and what is likely to happen in the future,” writes Stevens. “In that balancing act, the future has usually gotten short shrift. The future though, has shrunk dramatically, both in terms of time and space. What used to happen over there, and might never have affected us, now happens open over here, and fast. If we ever needed anything to reinforce that perspective, COVID, Tsunamis, foreign wars, and global competition, should have disabused us of any sense of being buffered from events that happen half a world away.”
The author continues, “I wrote this book because, after years of implementing systems and leading change programs, I realized that one-size approaches and methods to management, particularly change management, do not provide the adaptability needed in a dynamically changing world. Many of the existing methods provide a good foundation for change in individuals, and this book is not trying to overthrow those considerable efforts. But several other factors come into play that we now need to consider.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Derek Stevens’s enlightening work is designed for leaders of all kinds who must be able to see changes on the horizon and be able to adapt to what is coming before it even arrives. Drawing on his three decades of experience in consulting and managing, Stevens lays out a blueprint that can be modified to suit any organization and help managers at any level find their way to becoming a Top Gun leader.
