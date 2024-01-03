Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila’s New Book “Not Even Self Doubt, Insecurities, and T1Diabetes Can Hinder a Flower That Is Meant to Bloom” Explores Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Owings Mills, MD, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila, who works full time as an executive assistant for an insurance company, has completed her most recent book, “Not Even Self Doubt, Insecurities, and T1Diabetes Can Hinder a Flower That Is Meant to Bloom”: a uniquely honest and brave story of learning how to live through a difficult medical diagnosis.
Currently residing in the DMV area, author Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila holds an associate degree in occupational therapy from the University of Puerto Rico Humacao Campus, a bachelor’s degree in language and speech therapy from the University of el Turabo, now known as Ana G. Mendez University, and a Master of Business Administration from Walden University. During her free time, she enjoys quality time with loved ones, including her significant other, traveling, staying active at the gym, trying out new cuisine, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a work-life balance.
At just fifteen years old, author Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila discovered that she would be faced with living life with type 1 diabetes. Unsure of how she would navigate through life, Lynnette details a touching story of how she overcame her fears and insecurities to take back her life from this terrible disease.
“Not Even Self Doubt, Insecurities, and T1Diabetes Can Hinder a Flower That Is Meant to Bloom” opens by sharing powerful firsthand experiences on how diabetes made its debut in her life, followed by an emotional roller coaster of sharing how she had to learn how to manage and accept the diagnosis.
Published by Fulton Books, Lynnette M. Gonzalez Avila’s book is inspired by the author’s life-long dream to share her story with others and help them to see the positive in all situations, especially in those that revolve around a health condition. Filled with vulnerable anecdotes, advice for surviving relationships, and courageous words, Avila’s memoir will empower other young women when faced with the uncertainty of a medical diagnosis and help guide them through their own journey to healing and happiness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Not Even Self Doubt, Insecurities, and T1Diabetes Can Hinder a Flower That Is Meant to Bloom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
