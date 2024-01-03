Andrew Brezak and Daniel Brezak’s New Book, "Mr. Hornsby and the Time-Traveling Classroom: Book 2: The Mysterious Target," Follows a History Teacher Who Must Save America
Lake Grove, NY, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Andrew Brezak, teacher at Sachem North High School on Long Island, and Daniel Brezak, Andrew’s son and co-creator of the Mr. Hornsby series, have completed their most recent book, “Mr. Hornsby and the Time-Traveling Classroom: Book 2: The Mysterious Target”: a fascinating story of a history teacher, with the ability to bring his students back in time, that must work to save America’s future by stopping a dangerous group of time-travelers from messing with the past.
“Mr. Hornsby’s back, and American civil rights are in jeopardy!” writes Andrew and Daniel. “After traveling back through time with his students to the White House in 1891, seeing Babe Ruth play baseball in 1919, diving away from bullets on the frontier in 1844, and even rescuing the Roaring Twenties, he’d thought he’d seen it all. Yet nothing could have prepared him for what’s about to come next!
“In this thrilling follow-up to ‘Secrets of the Pierce Journal’, the evil group of time-traveling colonists known as the Loyalists have planted another deadly trap; and it’s up to Mr. Hornsby and his best friend, Rosie, to once again take on the past to save the future. If they can’t stop the enemy in time and unravel the truth behind the mysterious target, American history will be lost forever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew Brezak and Daniel Brezak’s book is the second installment in the Mr. Hornsby series and is sure to leave readers in suspense as they follow the titular history teacher and his friend Rosie on their quest to stop history from being altered forever. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Andrew and Daniel weave a captivating tale that’s sure to leave readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mr. Hornsby and the Time-Traveling Classroom: Book 2: The Mysterious Target” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
