Timothy R. Ronald’s Newly Released, "The Other Side," is a Powerful Reflection on Personal Experiences Following a Medical Emergency

Clarence, NY, January 03, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “The Other Side”: a deeply personal memoir that inspires a new sense of what comes after death. “The Other Side” is the creation of published author, Timothy R. Ronald.Ronald shares, “The Other Side is a story about what I experienced when my heart stopped beating, and I stopped breathing. I write about how things might be on The Other Side. If this happened to 10 people, there would be 10 different stories. All of this is what I believe to be true. I have been given a gift of a good memory from my childhood to adulthood. I have always had the knack for details.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy R. Ronald’s new book is a poignant celebration of the wonder of life and all that God provides.Consumers can purchase “The Other Side” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Other Side,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.