Timothy R. Ronald’s Newly Released, "The Other Side," is a Powerful Reflection on Personal Experiences Following a Medical Emergency
“The Other Side” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy R. Ronald is a thought-provoking testimony that shares what the author saw and felt following a life altering medical event that would ultimately lead to death and spiritual rebirth upon being resuscitated.
Clarence, NY, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Other Side”: a deeply personal memoir that inspires a new sense of what comes after death. “The Other Side” is the creation of published author, Timothy R. Ronald.
Ronald shares, “The Other Side is a story about what I experienced when my heart stopped beating, and I stopped breathing. I write about how things might be on The Other Side. If this happened to 10 people, there would be 10 different stories. All of this is what I believe to be true. I have been given a gift of a good memory from my childhood to adulthood. I have always had the knack for details.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy R. Ronald’s new book is a poignant celebration of the wonder of life and all that God provides.
Consumers can purchase “The Other Side” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Other Side,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
