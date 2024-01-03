Edward Neepaye’s Newly Released, "Marriage: A Kingdom Perspective," is an Important Discussion of the Sanctity of the Marital Union
“Marriage: A Kingdom Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Neepaye is an enjoyable and encouraging exploration of the complexities of the marital bond in terms of God’s word.
Brooklyn Park, MN, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Marriage: A Kingdom Perspective”: a thoughtful argument for fundamental acceptance of the marriage covenant. “Marriage: A Kingdom Perspective” is the creation of published author, Edward Neepaye, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Neepaye shares, “Marriage is a divine covenant! However, today, we are witnessing the total disintegration of this sacred institution in many societies globally as the divorce rate continues to escalate. This holy union is under attack more than at any other time in modern history. Our prayer is that this kingdom love manual will bring God’s perspective on what we must do to restore sanity to this sacred union. Marriage, as instituted by Elohim, was designed to be a union that brings joy, fruitfulness, and the fulfillment of divine purpose.
“We write from a strictly biblical paradigm. We will not attempt to impose our personal opinions on such a sacred institution. Yes, we will draw from our experiences gleaned from our years of friendship and marriage. We will also draw insights from the hundreds of couples we have counseled and weddings officiated as pastors for well over thirty years now.
“We pray that our blessed Holy Spirit would grant our readers deeper insights and understanding necessary to craft a blissful marital journey. Marriage is a divine gift that the Lord designed to bring joy and fulfillment to both parties. But like any of life’s endeavors, it comes with its own sets of challenges and complexities. We now live in a fallen world and are, therefore, subject to human errors and weaknesses. Fortunately, we don’t have to navigate this journey alone. God has provided ample information to assist us in successfully navigating this journey.
“God instituted marriage, and in His wisdom, He left us a manual to help us navigate this journey—the Bible. He never intended the marital experience to be one of trial and error. Yes, He foresaw the many challenges, but with adequate preparation, moral support, and guidance from the Holy Spirit, we would be able to make it to the finish line successfully. In Christian marriage, failure is not an option. We commence this journey to win.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Neepaye’s new book is a helpful resource for anyone whether they are seeking a spouse or already married.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage: A Kingdom Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage: A Kingdom Perspective,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
