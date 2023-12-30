Meet Curdy - Sheboygan’s First Artificial Intelligence

The city of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has announced the launch of Curdy, an innovative artificial intelligence developed by DOYJO. Curdy, the first AI of its kind in the city, is designed to enhance the way residents and visitors interact with technology. It aims to answer complex questions, solve problems, and enrich digital experiences with a local touch. Curdy stands as a symbol of Sheboygan's commitment to technological progress and community spirit.