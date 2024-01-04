Lama Ani Pelma’s Newly Released "Windows of My Dreams" is an Introspective Study of Life, Faith, and the Nature of Reality
“Windows of My Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lama Ani Pelma is a compelling collection of deeply personal poetry inspired by the author’s spiritual journey over the course of a three-year, silent meditation retreat.
New York, NY, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Windows of My Dreams”: an uplifting selection of deeply inspired verse. “Windows of My Dreams” is the creation of published author, Lama Ani Pelma, who was born in Barbados. In 1993, she became a novice nun in the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhism and completed two three-year retreats.
Pelma’s senior students share, “Windows of My Dreams is an invitation into the awakening mind and heart of the modern-day contemplative Lama Ani Pelma. Composed during her silent, three-year meditation retreat, Lama Pelma’s book of poetry flows vibrantly with vivid imagery, sacred symbolism, and poignant verse that convey a powerfully rich inward journey. Each poem, sublime and intimate, offers a captivating glimpse into Lama Pelma’s explorations and insights into the nature of reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lama Ani Pelma’s new book offers readers a thoughtful contemplation on life.
Consumers can purchase “Windows of My Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Windows of My Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
