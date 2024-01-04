Carl Young’s Newly Released “The Importance of Faith” is a Potent Reminder of the Need to Live by Faith in More Than Word Alone
“The Importance of Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Young is an inspiring discussion of the concept and power of faith as a lifestyle versus an abstract promise made without action.
Vacaville, CA, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Importance of Faith”: an informative challenge to readers of any background seeking a deeper understanding of God. “The Importance of Faith” is the creation of published author, Carl Young, an assistant pastor from San Francisco, California.
Young shares, “The just shall live by his faith; without faith, it is impossible to please God. If you are a believer, you must live by your faith. Faith is a lifestyle for the believer, and the believer must use his/her faith. Faith without works is dead, being alone. You must put actions to your faith. If you believe God for a new house, you must do your homework—what kind of house do you want (with three bedrooms, two baths, and two-car garage). The Lord is not going to do everything for you; the believer must work together with the Lord. There must be a balance when a person teaches on faith. We just can’t name it and claim it—we have to live it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Young’s new book will encourage and empower as readers consider the insightful guidance offered within.
Consumers can purchase “The Importance of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Importance of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
