Joseph N. Iwuala, PhD., CPA, FCA’s Newly Released “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage” is an Informative Resource for Wealth Management
“Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph N. Iwuala, PhD., CPA, FCA is a heartfelt message of encouragement as common factors for marital strife are examined from a financial perspective.
West Orange, NJ, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments”: a thoughtful discussion of important factors related to the overall well-being and longevity of relationships. “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments” is the creation of published author, Joseph N. Iwuala, PhD., CPA, FCA, the managing principal of J.C. Iwuala & Company, a certified public accountant firm based in New Jersey, United States. He has been a certified public accountant for more than two decades. During this period, he has had the privilege of counseling hundreds of couples on their financial affairs. In addition, he has served as a treasurer for the African Christian Fellowship of New Jersey and the East Region for eight years. During this period of more than thirty years of working with families in financial distress, the Lord ministered to him to put his wealth of financial counseling experiences into words that might save marriages on the verge of separation and divorce because of money arguments in marriage.
Dr. Iwuala shares, “The purpose of this book is to help couples to build solid marriages devoid of financial conflicts and marital dissolutions due to money arguments in marriage; by understanding financial planning in marriage, God’s design for marriage, commitment in marriage, and the need to put one’s spouse above the love for money. This book will help rescue couples teetering on the edges of separation, and divorce because of money arguments in marriage. Scholarly research has found that thousands of couples are separated or divorced yearly because of money arguments in marriage. The enemy of the family knows that once couples are separated, those under their care, such as their children, will be vulnerable to all kinds of social vices such as drug use, dropping out of school, ending up in jail, prostitution, and having children as single parents. Children raised in broken homes do not perform well in a society like those born and raised in two-parent homes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph N. Iwuala, PhD., CPA, FCA’s new book presents readers with an eye-opening argument for the need of financial planning for the promotion of a fulfilling, solid marriage.
Consumers can purchase “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Iwuala shares, “The purpose of this book is to help couples to build solid marriages devoid of financial conflicts and marital dissolutions due to money arguments in marriage; by understanding financial planning in marriage, God’s design for marriage, commitment in marriage, and the need to put one’s spouse above the love for money. This book will help rescue couples teetering on the edges of separation, and divorce because of money arguments in marriage. Scholarly research has found that thousands of couples are separated or divorced yearly because of money arguments in marriage. The enemy of the family knows that once couples are separated, those under their care, such as their children, will be vulnerable to all kinds of social vices such as drug use, dropping out of school, ending up in jail, prostitution, and having children as single parents. Children raised in broken homes do not perform well in a society like those born and raised in two-parent homes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph N. Iwuala, PhD., CPA, FCA’s new book presents readers with an eye-opening argument for the need of financial planning for the promotion of a fulfilling, solid marriage.
Consumers can purchase “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Definitive Guide on Financial Planning in Marriage: Protect Your Marriage against Money Arguments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories