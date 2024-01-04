Nancy Winniford’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” is a Charming Historical Fiction

“The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Winniford is an imaginative tale of intrigue and discovery as a young woman ventures out into the wonders of the world to face unexpected obstacles and to discover wonderous blessings.