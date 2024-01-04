Nancy Winniford’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” is a Charming Historical Fiction
“The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Winniford is an imaginative tale of intrigue and discovery as a young woman ventures out into the wonders of the world to face unexpected obstacles and to discover wonderous blessings.
Anchorage, AK, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure”: an action-packed tale of discovery and spirit. “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” is the creation of published author, Nancy Winniford.
Winniford shares, “Have you ever wondered what life was like for young women a century and a half ago? Or wished your life had more adventure? Or at least some adventure? Have you ever wished you could travel far away and try new lifestyles? Do you enjoy stories about real-life struggles with a twist of humor?
“If you can say yes to any of the above questions, this book is for you! Join Mz. Grundy on her journey to experience all the adventure she can find as she strikes out on her own and travels alone across the United States in 1875, on her way to her first job as a prairie schoolteacher!
“In this first book of her series, Mz. Grundy reaches Chicago, Illinois, in her pursuit of excitement. On the way, she tries new exploits, such as riding on the back of a camel. Her mettle is tested when she careens down train tracks ten feet above street level. When Mz. Grundy finds herself in the gigantic metropolitan city of New York, surrounded by pressing crowds of people and pigs in the streets, she perseveres in her dream despite the discomfort of feeling as though she is a polar bear in a desert.
“In her quest for new experiences, this naive young woman faces some terrific obstacles, but she learns and grows as she bravely overcomes her fears and forges ahead. Her story is told with mirth and warmth, making her a young heroine with whom we can all relate. Come along and join her as she conquers her fears and advances into new territory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Winniford’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Caleb Tanner.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
