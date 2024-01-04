Robin Navarro Montgomery’s Newly Released "Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America" is a Compelling Sociohistorical Study
“Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Navarro Montgomery is a thought-provoking examination of a fundamental component of America’s history and what it could mean going forward.
Richards, TX, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America”: an articulate argument for a reinterpretation of Manifest Destiny. “Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America” is the creation of published author, Robin Navarro Montgomery, a native of Conroe, Texas who holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for US military officers. He also served as vice president for academic affairs at Oxford Graduate School in Dayton, Tennessee (now Omega), and is a member of the Oxford Society of Scholars.
Montgomery shares, “The concept of Manifest Destiny has been highly misinterpreted. Such items as the Cherokee Trail of Tears, the US as the hemisphere policeman, exploitation of Pacific Island Nations, and the list goes on, have been, and continue to be blamed on alleged Christian-based Imperialism.
“Hence this book focuses on setting the record straight, showing via a historical and political analysis how this misinterpretation has occurred. It begins with a focus on the initial premises dating to Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630. From there comes a central focus on the Cherokee environment setting the stage for the Trail of Tears, followed by US continentalization, all within the context of the political-religious environment of the times and setting.
“In the post–Civil War period the focus shifts to the framework of the emerging Darwinian era, and its impact on the sociopolitical environment through World War I and Woodrow Wilson’s vow to 'Make the World Safe for Democracy.' This with a focus on Wilson’s explicit reference to the Darwinian base of his policy.
“From there traced is the link leading to the official announcement of the New World Order in 1989 by US president H. W. Bush and Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev. By this juncture, it is shown, the national philosophical foundation has succumbed to an existentialist-linked framework which impacted even much of the Christian Church, a situation which has expanded its reach through the time of this publication, underpinned via the expanding power of the United Nations.
“Finally, we reach the key purpose of the book, to demonstrate the positive impact which a reinterpretation of Manifest Destiny, in its true and original context, could have on our time, in light of the current national and international strategic scene.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Navarro Montgomery’s new book presents a compelling argument through a scholarly and spiritually focused lens.
Consumers can purchase “Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rekindling Manifest Destiny: Revitalizing America,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
