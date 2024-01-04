Gerald J. Pejka’s New Book, "God's Word: Rightly Divided," is Designed to Encourage an Unbiased Study of the Word of God, Free from the Mindset of Religion
Winter, WI, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gerald J. Pejka, a father to three daughters who began to seek God and study His Word at the age of forty, has completed his most recent book, “God's Word: Rightly Divided”: an enlightening read to aid those who seek the Word of God to better understand it through a lens that is free of the perspectives, assumptions, and errors brought about by modern religious leadership.
“Every person I know has been raised to believe something about God or a god,” writes Pejka. “They are raised in tradition to have respect for something or some one, by their religion of tradition, and for the most part do not follow it, and those that do, become conceited by it.”
The author continues, “If and when a person turns to God’s Word and finds the truths that are so contrary to the tradition he was raised in, faith’s assurance will come. One of the hardest things to overcome is to find out that your parents and teachers are wrong, a person of tradition will strive to hang onto that tradition of his religion, even though he sees the difference proclaimed in scripture. This can only be overcome by faith which comes from believing God, and knowing His word rightly divided unto the Grace now given.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gerald J. Pejka’s book draws upon the author’s own research and study of God’s Word and will help readers of all faiths and backgrounds approach Scripture in a new light that is free from mankind’s influence and ideas. Poignant and thought-provoking, “God’s Word: Rightly Divided” is shared in the hopes of opening up the eyes of those who have been blinded by the failure of religious leadership to teach God’s Word, and creating a new path to understanding God’s greatest revelations that he has gifted his followers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “God's Word: Rightly Divided” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
