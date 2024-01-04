Alfred C. Knoerzer Sr.’s New Book, "Love and Disaster on Campus," Follows the Lives of Five College Students Finding Their Way in Middle America During the Seventies
Mesquite, NV, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alfred C. Knoerzer Sr., a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Love and Disaster on Campus”: a heartfelt love letter to the 70s that follows the lives of five college students who chase after their hopes and dreams despite disaster, and heartache.
A native-born “Hoosier” and adventure-seeker, author Alfred C. Knoerzer Sr. was born and raised on a farm in the corn and wheat belt and, after graduating high, enlisted in the US Army to become a paratrooper so he could jump out of airplanes. He tended bar in a VFW bar, DJed on an AM radio station in California, and taught introductory psychology in the Philippines. He also used his military training to train Filipino factory workers to organize and man private fire brigades in factories, schools, and commercial businesses. He married a cute and resourceful wife, Marites, and together they brought forth two talented sons: Alfred II, an electronics buff, and Christian, a seasoned percussionist.
“Return with us now, if you will, to a happier time, when skirts were high and gas prices were low,” writes Knoerzer Sr. “A time when women were women and men were men, well, most of them anyway.
“A time when you could take your girl to a movie and never get out of your car. And you could watch TV (if you had one) without having to put your hands over your child’s ears.
“Follow five college students in a small Indiana college in the mid-1970s. Share their loves and dreams as well as their sudden disaster, which touches the lives of each of them—but all in different ways.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alfred C. Knoerzer Sr.’s book will transport readers back to America’s Heartland during the sensational seventies on an unforgettable journey of friendship, loss, and love. Inspired by his own upbringing experiences, Knoerzer Sr. weaves a touching, character-driven tale that is sure to remain with readers even after its conclusion and leave them longing for a simpler time in America.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Love and Disaster on Campus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
