Jenniffer Clark’s New Book, "The Search for Something Greater," is a Compelling Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Learns to Grow and Evolve from Her Past Traumas
Grove, OK, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jenniffer Clark, a loving wife and mother who is currently working towards her PhD in psychology, has completed her most recent book, “The Search for Something Greater”: a powerful story of a young girl who, after being abandoned by her parents on her seventh birthday, searches for a new, loving family and while learning to forgive those who have hurt her in the past.
Author Jenniffer Clark currently resides in Northeast Oklahoma with her husband and teenage daughter, where she grew up. She obtained her master’s in psychology with an emphasis in child and adolescent development and has worked with children and adolescents for over twenty years. The author’s experience includes daycares, home visitation programs, and school settings. Jenniffer loves spending time with family, whether it is watching her daughter cheer or having family movie night, and also enjoys writing and using her God-given talents to help others.
Jenniffer writes, “Join Rose as she goes on an adventure to find a family and ends up finding more than she ever dreamed possible. Just when she thinks everything is going great, the unexpected happens, and she has to make a life-changing decision that could change everything she has dreamed of. Watch her learn and grow as she meets new people who help her learn about who she is and who she can be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jenniffer Clark’s book is a powerful novel that will transport readers as they follow along on Rose’s journey to find and fight for a family that will provide the love and care she deserves. Emotionally explosive and expertly paced, Jenniffer weaves a character-driven story that will capture the hearts of readers everywhere, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Search for Something Greater” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
