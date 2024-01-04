Byrd Britt’s New Book "The Mystery of the Green Cat" Follows Three Friends Who Vow to Discover the Meaning Behind a Stuffed Green Cat Toy That Was Left on Their Doorstep
Lumberton, NC, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Byrd Britt, who holds a Master of Science, has completed her most recent book, “The Mystery of the Green Cat”: a riveting mystery that centers around three best friends as they search to discover who left a stuffed toy cat on their doorstep, and how it might relate to the two baby kittens they helped to rescue.
A longtime resident of Lumberton, North Carolina, author Byrd Britt has rescued many cats over the years and currently has four indoor cats, as well as a dog who thinks he is a cat. After working as an elementary physical education teacher in Rockingham County, North Carolina, Britt eventually left her position to work as a director of education for a software company in Silicon Valley. In her spare time, the author is an avid pickleball player.
Britt shares, “It was an ordinary afternoon. Stevie and Khloe stepped outside into the backyard only to hear a little sound like a baby crying. What was it, they wondered? To their surprise it was two tiny kittens.
“Several days later Stevie opened her front door and at her feet was a beautiful green stuffed toy cat with a note attached to it. What did the note say? Who sent the note and left the green cat?”
Published by Fulton Books, Byrd Britt’s book will take readers on a marvelous adventure as they join Stevie, Khloe, and their good friend Suki on their quest to solve the mystery of the green cat. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “The Mystery of the Green Cat” is sure to delight readers of all ages and leave them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Mystery of the Green Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
