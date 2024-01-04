Author Michael McBride’s New Book, “The Senator's Pen,” Follows a Retired Marshal Who Re-Opens His Final Murder Case, Only to be Drawn Into a Dangerous World of Crime
Recent release “The Senator's Pen” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael McBride is a harrowing murder mystery that finds marshal Michael Johnson on the trail of a dangerous killer in his hometown. After solving the case, Michael tries to enjoy his retirement but feels unease at how the investigation ended and privately reopens the case but soon finds his life and his new family in danger.
Bainbridge, IN, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael McBride, who was born the fifth of seven children and was raised on a two-hundred-acre farm in Southern Indiana with his six siblings, has completed his new book, “The Senator's Pen”: a gripping drama that follows a small-town marshal on the brink of retirement who gets drawn into one final murder case that leads him towards everything he wants in life, and then swiftly threatens it all.
“A small town in the hills of Southern Indiana is the hometown of Michael Johnson,” writes McBride. “Michael ‘MJ’ Johnson is the town marshal who wants to simplify his life as he approaches the age of forty. He decides to leave law enforcement, and just weeks before his official retirement date, a murder takes his life down a complicated series of paths that eventually leads him to the life he didn’t know he was looking for.
“His best friend from high school, Barry Kaiser, who is now the mayor of West Baden and instrumental in getting him the marshal position, becomes the prime suspect in the murder. Complicating things even more is his present relationship with Barry’s younger sister, Monica.
“His town marshal replacement, Kathy, works closely with him during the investigation, resulting in the two of them becoming involved with each other, and through his relationship with her, he finds what was missing in his life. He then realizes that leaving the force was merely an exit from his present life and would still have left him empty.
“He is retired from the force and now having what he believes to be a life he could never have. However, doubts about his conclusion to the murder haunted his serenity. He secretly began following up on a lead that hadn’t occurred to him during the initial investigation. What he uncovers is far more than he bargained for, and the murder he thought he had put behind him now comes back to threaten not only his life but also the life of his wife and unborn child.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael McBride’s enthralling tale is a spellbinding mystery that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Michael inches closer and closer to a truth he could have never seen coming. Expertly paced and full of suspense, McBride weaves a twisted web of lies and deception that will keep readers guessing, right up until its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Senator's Pen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
