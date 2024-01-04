Author Michael McBride’s New Book, “The Senator's Pen,” Follows a Retired Marshal Who Re-Opens His Final Murder Case, Only to be Drawn Into a Dangerous World of Crime

Recent release “The Senator's Pen” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael McBride is a harrowing murder mystery that finds marshal Michael Johnson on the trail of a dangerous killer in his hometown. After solving the case, Michael tries to enjoy his retirement but feels unease at how the investigation ended and privately reopens the case but soon finds his life and his new family in danger.